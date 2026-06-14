Reds' Hunter Greene: Starting rehab assignment Thursday

Greene (elbow) is slated to begin a rehab assignment Thursday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

On the shelf all season while recovering from a March 11 surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow, Greene has now been cleared for the final step of his rehab program after completing a series of bullpen sessions and live throwing sessions over the past few weeks. Since he's been conducting his rehab program in Arizona, he'll remain there for his first minor-league outing but should eventually shift his assignment to one of the Reds' higher-level affiliates. Due to the length of his absence, Greene could need most of his 30-day rehab window to get fully stretched out, though manager Terry Francona said earlier this month that the right-hander is expected to return from the 60-day injured list at some point prior to the All-Star break in mid-July.