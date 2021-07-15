Greene has struggled since his promotion to Triple-A Louisville, putting up a 5.24 ERA and 1.5 WHIP across five starts.

The strikeouts have still been there -- 25 of 'em in 22.2 innings -- but he's also walked a dozen and served up five homers (four of which came in his Triple-A debut). Since being bumped up a level, Greene has been able to duplicate neither the length nor the dominance that we saw from him in Double-A, and things seem to be getting worse, as he's posted a 4:6 K:BB in his last two starts. Of course, considering that he throws an easy 100 mph and has touched 105, there's still a lot to like about Greene as a prospect. If he can clean things up a little, the second-place Reds could bring him up to provide some much-needed bullpen help as they try to catch up with the Brewers in the NL Central race.