Greene (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session May 26, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

It will be his first time throwing off the mound since he underwent surgery in mid-March to remove bone chips from his right elbow. Greene will eventually progress to facing hitters and then go out on a rehab assignment. The Reds don't expect Greene to return before July, but more will be known about a timeline after he gets deeper into his throwing progression.