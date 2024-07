Greene (7-4) earned the win against Atlanta on Monday, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings.

Greene didn't allow an extra-base hit and cruised to his second consecutive win and third straight quality start. The 24-year-old has been dominant in July, yielding just one run in 20 innings with 24 strikeouts. On the season, he owns a 3.14 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 133:48 K:BB across 117.1 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Rays this weekend.