Greene (elbow) is playing catch from 110 feet and is about three weeks away from progressing to bullpen sessions, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The right-hander underwent surgery on his right elbow in mid-March to remove bone chips, and he moved to the 60-day injured list shortly thereafter. Greene will be eligible to be reinstated in late May but is expected to be out for most of the season's first half. A clearer return timeline should come into focus once he advances to mound work.