Reds' Hunter Greene: Weeks away from mound work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greene (elbow) is playing catch from 110 feet and is about three weeks away from progressing to bullpen sessions, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
The right-hander underwent surgery on his right elbow in mid-March to remove bone chips, and he moved to the 60-day injured list shortly thereafter. Greene will be eligible to be reinstated in late May but is expected to be out for most of the season's first half. A clearer return timeline should come into focus once he advances to mound work.