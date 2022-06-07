Greene (3-7) allowed one hit over seven shutout innings Monday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Diamondbacks.

Greene needed just 87 pitches to cruise through Monday's victory and he never allowed a runner past first base. After Daulton Varsho's leadoff single, the 22-year-old flamethrower retired 20 straight batters. While he's struggled with his command at times this season, Greene has posted a 16:0 K:BB over his last two starts, improving his season mark to 72:24 through 55 frames. He'll carry a 5.40 ERA into his projected start in St. Louis this weekend.