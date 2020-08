Winker was ejected from Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader agianst the Cubs, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The benches cleared during the fourth inning, resulting in Winker, Joey Votto and manager David Bell getting tossed for the Reds. Winker went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer and a walk between the two games prior to the ejection.