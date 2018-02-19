The Reds view Winker as major-league ready and plan to use a four-man rotation in the outfield this season, the Cincinnati Enquirer's Zach Buchanan reports. "I believe he's a major-league-ready player," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Some guys have to prove me wrong and others have to prove me right. I just really believe he is ready to get some regular playing time in the big leagues."

Winker has strong on-base skills but had frustrated the Reds by his inability to hit for power in the high minors, but then slugged .487 in his brief big-league trial last season. The Reds had dabbled in trade talks regarding Billy Hamilton during the offseason but nothing came to fruition. That still could come back up midseason, opening the door for regular time for Winker.