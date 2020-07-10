Winker spent much of the shutdown in Cincinnati working on improving his footwork, in the hopes of bettering his defensive skills, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I was taking fly balls from DB and I just ran a ton," Winker said. "I think that was the best way to stay in shape for me, personally. Everything else -- throwing and hitting -- I've always trusted that would be there when it's time to go do that. Keeping my body in shape throughout this quarantine was my No. 1 priority."

This is a variation on the "best shape of his life" report, but there's come confirmation from the team that Winker is in better physical shape than he was last season. He'll spend some time in the outfield, and some as the DH.