Bleday still has a minor-league option remaining, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Bleday was signed as a free agent this offseason, and the option gives the organization flexibility when finalizing its Opening Day roster. In publishing a first attempt at a roster projection, Rosecrans included the lefty-hitting outfielder on the active roster but did not pencil him into the projected starting lineup. Bleday, who can play all three outfield spots, is best suited and most likely to see time in left field. Will Benson, another lefty batter that has an option remaining, is slotted in left field against right-handers while Spencer Steer gets the nod against lefties. The Reds are hoping Bleday returns to his 2024 form, which saw him belt 20 home runs with a .761 OPS over 159 games for the Athletics.