The Athletics designated Bleday for assignment Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Bleday took a step back in 2025, finishing the season with a .698 OPS to go with 14 homers, 39 RBI, and 48 runs scored across 307 plate appearances in the majors. As a result, he'll lose his place on the Athletics' 40-man roster, helping to make room for the addition of three prospects ahead of December's Rule 5 Draft. The 28-year-old outfielder posted a .980 OPS over 132 plate appearances in the minors, however, which could be intriguing enough for another club to bring him in via waiver claim.