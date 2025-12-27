Bleday signed a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Reds on Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Bleday was let go by the Athletics earlier this offseason after slashing .212/.294/.404 with 14 homers, 39 RBI and 48 RBI across 344 MLB plate appearances in 2025. The 28-year-old slugger will provide the Reds with another left-handed bat in the outfield alongside Will Benson and TJ Friedl, but there's no guarantee that Bleday will get to start regularly against right-handed pitchers.