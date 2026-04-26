Bledlay went 1-for-1 with a walk and a solo home run during the Reds' 8-3 loss to the Tigers on Sunday.

Bledlay was called up by the Reds from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday and made his first major-league start of the season Sunday in left field. He tied things up at 2-2 with a solo homer off Keider Montero in the fourth inning before being replaced by Dane Myers in the sixth. Bledlay should remain in the majors for as long as Eugenio Suarez (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list.