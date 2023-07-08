Votto went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Brewers.

Votto, who homered for the sixth time in 15 games, had a two-run homer in fifth inning and a run-producing double in the ninth. After missing 10 months due to a shoulder injury and returning June 19, Votto needed about 40 plate appearances to get his timing down. His batting average sat at .143 (5-for-35, five walks, three HBP) on July 2, but the 39-year-old has hit safely in four straight since, going 7-for-15 with four extra-base hits and seven RBI.