Votto went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Monday's win against Colorado.

Votto made his season debut Monday after multiple surgeries and wasted no time making an impact, drilling a solo shot in the fifth inning and later adding a two-run single. He struggled with a .173/.340/.333 slash line in 22 rehab games with Triple-A Louisville prior to his MLB return. Between that, his .689 OPS in 2022 and the Reds suddenly looking like a playoff contender, it's unclear what Votto's role will be in the immediate future.