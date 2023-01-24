Votto (shoulder) is likely going to be a delayed at the start of spring training, Reds general manager Nick Krall said Monday.

"Probably not," Krall said when asked of Votto's potential readiness for the beginning of camp. "I think he's going to be a little delayed there. That was expected at the beginning, from when he had surgery, that he wasn't going to be unlimited, full-go at the beginning. We'll just have to see where he comes in and go from there." Additionally, manager David Bell said of Votto's recovery from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff and torn biceps, that "it's been a tougher rehab than he anticipated." The skipper did note that it still wouldn't surprise him if Votto is ready to go on Opening Day but that more will be known once spring training gets underway. Votto has always been lauded for his work ethic, but he's also a 39-year-old coming off major surgery so we can't count on him avoiding an injured list stint.