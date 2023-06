Votto is out of the lineup Monday at Baltimore.

Kevin Newman will cover first base and bat leadoff versus the Orioles and left-hander Cole Irvin. Tyler Stephenson is serving as the Reds' designated hitter and batting seventh. The left-handed-hitting Votto boasts a 1.213 OPS in 23 plate appearances since returning June 19 from offseason rotator cuff surgery, but he will probably continue to sit against certain southpaws.