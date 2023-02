Reds manager David Bell told reporters on Monday that Votto's (shoulder) status is still to be determined, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds won't know much about the former MVP's status until he gets into camp. Votto underwent season-ending surgery in August to repair a torn a torn rotator cuff, and even if he's ready to participate in early festivities, the Reds aren't going to rush him back.