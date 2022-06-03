Wilson underwent Tommy John surgery Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Wilson had been sidelined with an elbow injury since late April, and he moved to the 60-day injured list in late May. Following Friday's procedure, the southpaw will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 season and most or all of the 2023 campaign. It's a discouraging development for the 34-year-old, who had been effective over a limited sample in 2022, allowing just one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven in 3.2 relief innings.