The Reds added Balcazar to the 40-man roster Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Balcazar is now protected from next month's Rule 5 draft, but a debut during the first half of 2026 seems unlikely given his limited experience at the upper levels of the minors. The 21-year-old reached Double-A in 2025 and largely struggled, posting a .677 OPS across 51 games. The infield prospect needs more time and seasoning on the farm.