The Reds recalled Richardson from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Richardson was recalled ahead of Tuesday's game against Atlanta before being optioned to Triple-A after the contest was postponed. However, he never actually left the club and now will be temporarily added back to the active roster as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader in Atlanta. Richardson is a good bet to eat some innings after Nick Martinez in the second game of the twin bill before the Reds send him back to Louisville.