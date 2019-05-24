Reds' Matt Bowman: Recalled by Reds
Bowman was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
Bowman spent two days on the roster in early May but did not get into a game. He owns a respectable 4.10 ERA in 149.1 innings of relief in his three-year major-league career but struggled to a 6.26 mark in 23 innings last season. Phillip Ervin was optioned in a corresponding move.
