The Reds selected Mariot's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Mariot signed a minor-league deal with Cincy on June 10 and has since put up a 2.59 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through 24.1 innings over four starts. The 34-year-old righty hasn't pitched in the majors since 2016 during his time with the Phillies. He'll round out the Reds' heavily-injured rotation, forcing Tony Santillan back to Triple-A and Henry Ramos off the 40-man roster.