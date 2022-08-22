Papierski is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Philadelphia.

Papierski and Austin Romine may be moving into a timeshare at catcher, as the two have now alternated turns behind the dish over the past six contests. The Reds' decision to scale back Papierski's playing time doesn't come as a major surprise, given the extent to which he's struggled to produce any meaningful offense since being claimed off waivers from the Giants in late June. Over 34 games in Cincinnati, Papierski is slashing .159/.242/.207.