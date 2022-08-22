Minor (2-10) allowed five runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out one in 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Pirates on Sunday.

Wins have been hard to come by for Minor this season, but he got plenty of offensive support from the Reds on Sunday and earned his first win since June 13 despite giving up five runs. The southpaw has given up at least four runs in four of his six starts since the All-Star break and has posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.79 WHIP in 30.2 innings during that time. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Washington on Friday.