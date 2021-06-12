Moustakas (heel) has a good chance to return during the Reds' upcoming road trip, which runs from June 14 through 22, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Moustakas has already missed nearly a month with a bruised right heel. He ran the bases and took grounders Friday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon, at which point his exact return date should become more clear.
