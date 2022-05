Moustakas went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo homers in Friday's 8-2 win over the Pirates.

The multi-homer game was Moustakas' first since September of 2020. He gave the Reds the lead with a solo shot off Mitch Keller in the top of the fourth inning and later capped the scoring with another homer off Heath Hembree in the seventh. He's now hitting .347 with three homers in 14 games since returning from a biceps injury in late April.