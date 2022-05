Moustakas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Toronto.

Toronto is bringing lefty Yusei Kikuchi to the hill for the series finale, so the lefty-hitting Moustakas will retreat to the bench as the Reds stock up on extra right-handed bats. Tyler Stephenson will get a day off behind the plate to fill in as the designated hitter in place of Moustakas, who went 8-for-36 with two home runs, four walks, eight runs and four RBI while starting in each of the Reds' last 10 games.