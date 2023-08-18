Lodolo (tibia) struck out six over three scoreless innings while making his second rehab start Tuesday at Double-A Chattanooga. He allowed no hits and walked two in the 49-pitch appearance.

Lodolo has now allowed just one hit while striking out 10 across five innings through two rehab starts, the first of which came last week in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The southpaw took the hill Tuesday on three days' rest, but he'll receive the standard four days off before making his next start Sunday at Triple-A Louisville, per MLB.com. If Lodolo is able to build up his pitch count into the 60-to-75 range Sunday and escapes the outing unscathed, he could return from the 60-day injured list to make his next start with the Reds during the team's series in Arizona the following weekend.