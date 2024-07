The Reds reinstated Lodolo (finger) from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday against the Rockies.

The left-hander will step back into Cincinatti's rotation after spending the 15-day minimum on the shelf due to a blister. Lodolo has been lights out through 12 starts this season with a 2.96 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 73:19 K:BB across 70 innings, and he shouldn't have much, if any, of a workload restriction given the brevity of his absence.