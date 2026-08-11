Reds' Nick Lodolo: Activated from IL, starting Tuesday

Cincinnati reinstated Lodolo (finger) from the 15-day injured list, and will start Tuesday's matchup against the White Sox.

Lodolo will return from the IL after being sidelined for just under a month of action. The southpaw needed just one rehab start with Triple-A Louisville, recording 4.1 innings of work, before rejoining the big-league club. On the season, the 28-year-old owns a 3-2 record, 4.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 50:27 K:BB through 62.2 innings. The Reds optioned Zach McCambley to Louisville before Tuesday's affair in Chicago.