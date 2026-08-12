Reds' Nick Lodolo: Allows three homers in return

Lodolo did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the White Sox, allowing four runs on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts over four innings.

Lodolo allowed solo homers in the first, second and fourth innings, departing with a four-run deficit in his first start since July 11. On the bright side, he threw a solid 46 of 70 pitches for strikes and generated 13 whiffs, including eight on his signature curveball. The 28-year-old will take a 4.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 55:27 K across 66.2 innings this season into a home matchup with Miami this weekend.