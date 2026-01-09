Lodolo signed a one-year, $4.725 million contract with the Reds on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The deal also includes up to an additional $450,000 in incentives, per Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Lodolo spent the majority of 2025 in the Reds' rotation before being moved to the bullpen late in the the regular season and during Cincinnati's brief NL playoff run. He ended the regular season with a 9-8 record (over a career-high 28 starts) while posting a 3.33 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 156:31 K:BB across 156.2 innings. Lodolo has seen his ERA and WHIP numbers steadily improve over the past three seasons, and his 4.8 percent walk rate was among the best in the majors in 2025.