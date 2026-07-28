Reds' Nick Lodolo: Completes another side session

Lodolo (finger) threw a bullpen session Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Lodolo, who is on the mend from a blister on his left index finger, has now completed two side sessions since landing on the injured list July 12. In an effort to combat further recurrences of blisters, Lodolo has been testing out a new grip for his breaking pitches, and he's thus far experienced no issues since he resumed throwing. Lodolo will likely need to face hitters and potentially make a rehab start before returning from the IL.