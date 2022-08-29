Lodolo (3-5) yielded three runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against Washington.

Lodolo tossed three shutout innings before coughing up a pair of runs in the fourth. He then served up a go-ahead solo shot to Ildemaro Vargas in the fifth. Lodolo is still searching for his first win since July 25; in six starts since that last victory, he's gone 0-2 with a 3.89 ERA and a 35:15 K:BB across 34.2 frames. Lodolo will carry a 4.30 ERA into his expected home matchup against the Rockies next weekend.