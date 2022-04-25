Lodolo (1-2) allowed one run on five hits over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out seven and picking up a win over the Cardinals.

Lodolo dominated the Cardinals through five shutout frames; he allowed just three hits and only one went for extra bases. He finally coughed up a run in the sixth after back-to-back doubles by Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill. The 6-foot-6 southpaw has shown steady improvement over his three MLB starts and he now owns a 5.52 ERA across 14.2 innings. Lodolo is expected to take the mound in Colorado next week.