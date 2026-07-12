Reds' Nick Lodolo: Exits game with blister

Lodolo was removed in the sixth inning of Saturday's game against the Cubs due to a blister on his left finger, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

A trainer came out to the mound to examine Lodolo's left index finger after the southpaw gave up a leadoff homer in the sixth inning. The blister was severe enough for Lodolo to be taken out of the game, and he'll end his start having allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four across five innings. He's dealt with blisters over the past couple of seasons and needed a stint on the 15-day injured list in 2025, but his recovery timeline should become more clear once he undergoes more tests.