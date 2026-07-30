Reds' Nick Lodolo: Facing hitters Friday

Lodolo (finger) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Lodolo is expected to throw roughly two or three innings during Friday's session, marking his first time facing live hitters since landing on the injured list July 12 with a finger blister. Lodolo has been experimenting with a new grip for his breaking ball in an effort to minimize the risk of future blister issues, and he hasn't had any issues up to this point. He could require a rehab start in the minors before rejoining Cincinnati's rotation, though the Reds haven't confirmed any plans beyond Friday just yet.