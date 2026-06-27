Reds' Nick Lodolo: In clear for next start

Lodolo (wrist) is listed as the Reds' probable starter for Monday's game against the Brewers at American Family Field.

During his most recent start Tuesday versus the Brewers in Cincinnati, Lodolo was lifted after four scoreless innings when he took a line drive to his pitching wrist. The southpaw escaped with nothing more than a bruised wrist after X-rays returned negative, and he looks like he'll be ready to go when his turn in the rotation comes up again during the series opener in Milwaukee. Lodolo will carry a 2-2 record, 5.59 ERA and 1.52 WHIP into his 10th start of the season.