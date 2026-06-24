Reds' Nick Lodolo: Looking good for next start

Reds manager Terry Francona said that Lodolo (wrist) "showed up pretty good" when he reported to the ballpark Wednesday, Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati reports.

Lodolo was forced from Tuesday's start versus the Brewers after being struck on the left wrist by a comebacker off the bat of Jackson Chourio. However, X-rays returned negative, and Francona's words Wednesday indicate that Lodolo has minimal swelling. He'll need to get through his normal between-starts bullpen session first, but Lodolo appears on track to make his next scheduled start, which is lined up for Monday in Milwaukee.