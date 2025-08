Lodolo left Monday's start against the Cubs due to an undisclosed injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. He struck out one across 1.2 hitless inning before exiting.

It wasn't clear exactly why type of injury forced Lodolo from the game, but the team trainer appeared to be examining the southpaw's pitching hand, which could indicate a blister. The team should have an update on Lodolo after the game.