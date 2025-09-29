Lodolo (groin) surrendered one earned run on two hits and two walks over one inning of relief in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers.

After exiting his start in Thursday's win over the Pirates due to a right groin injury, Lodolo received a clean bill of health following a bullpen session earlier Sunday, then was called upon to pitch in relief in a must-win game. Though the Reds ultimately came up short, they backdoored their way into the playoffs after the Mets lost to the Marlins later Sunday to cede the third and final wild-card spot to Cincinnati. Now that Lodolo has seemingly put the groin issue behind him, he could be in line to make a start during the Reds' three-game wild-card series versus the Dodgers that begins Tuesday.