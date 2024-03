The Reds placed Lodolo (tibia) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Monday.

Lodolo's stay on the IL shouldn't be much longer than the 15-day minimum, as he is already slated to pitch two games in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville and will likely make his regular-season debut when eligible in mid-April. The 26-year-old southpaw appeared in two Cactus League games this spring, surrendering one earned run over 4.2 innings while striking out five batters and walking two.