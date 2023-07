Lodolo (lower leg) shed his walking boot and is playing catch, MLB.com reports.

Lodolo had been throwing from a stool before removing the boot and is now on his feet playing catch. The left-hander arrived at Cincinnati's training complex in Goodyear (Ariz.) on July 3 to begin a throwing program. Reds manager David Bell said Lodolo is taking it slow and will likely return some time after fellow starter Hunter Greene (hip), who is expected to be activated early August.