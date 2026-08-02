Reds' Nick Lodolo: Rehab start set

Lodolo (finger) is scheduled to throw 60-to-65 pitches during a rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The left-hander threw 50 pitches during live batting practice Friday and will now shift his rehab to a game setting. Lodolo is utilizing a new grip on his breaking ball in an attempt to prevent the recurring blister issues on his left index finger. It's possible he only needs one start in the minors before coming off the injured list, which would allow him to re-enter Cincinnati's rotation as early as Aug. 11 against the White Sox.