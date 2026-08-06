Reds' Nick Lodolo: Rejoining rotation Tuesday

Reds manager Terry Francona said that Lodolo (finger) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's road game against the White Sox, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Lodolo will be making his first appearance in the majors since he landed on the 15-day injured list shortly before the All-Star break due to a recurring blister issue on his left index finger. Since that IL move, Lodolo has been using a modified grip for his curveball as he aims to put his blister problems behind him. In his lone rehab start, the southpaw allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. He threw 65 pitches in the outing, so Lodolo won't be fully stretched out when he faces the Pale Hose.