Lodolo (finger) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo has missed most of August due to a blister on his left index finger, but he's ready to rejoin the rotation as the Reds push for a playoff spot. The left-hander didn't make a rehab start during his time on the shelf, having instead thrown a three-inning simulated game last Friday. Lodolo's workload against the Dodgers on Wednesday could be relatively limited as a result.