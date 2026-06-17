Reds' Nick Lodolo: Routed by Mets

Lodolo (2-2) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up seven runs on 11 hits and two walks over 4.2 innings as the Reds were routed 9-1 by the Mets. He struck out two.

The southpaw escaped potential trouble in the first two innings thanks to double plays, but Lodolo's luck began to run out in the third as New York strung together three straight two-out RBI singles. He finally got the hook after 90 pitches (54 strikes), with the only silver lining on Lodolo's performance being that he didn't serve up a homer for only the second time in eight starts this season. The 28-year-old has been unable to find any sort of rhythm since missing the first six weeks of the campaign with blister issues, and he'll carry a 6.12 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB through 42.2 innings into his next outing, which is set to come at home early next week against the Brewers.