Lodolo (back) will rejoin the Reds' rotation Monday or Tuesday against the Mets, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo made his fourth rehab start Wednesday at Triple-A Louisville and allowed a run on six hits and a walk while striking out five in 4.2 innings. The Reds will have a six-man rotation next week since they have a doubleheader, but manager David Bell declined to reveal the team's rotation plans following next week.