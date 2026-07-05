Reds' Nick Lodolo: Sharp in third win

Lodolo (3-2) earned the win Sunday over the Orioles, allowing a run on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Lodolo was solid Sunday, as he held Baltimore scoreless through five innings before ultimately allowing a lone run on Coby Mayo's two-out single in the sixth. The win is Lodolo's first since May 31 -- that was also the last time he went at least six innings in a start. While his workload had been limited of late, Lodolo's now allowed just one run across 15 innings in his last three outings. The southpaw's lowered his ERA to 4.68 across 11 starts (57.2 innings) this season with a 1.46 WHIP and 46:24 K:BB. Lodolo is tentatively in line to face the Cubs at home his next time out.